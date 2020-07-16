News

Have saved reputation of people by not telling my side of the story, says Hina Khan

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
16 Jul 2020 12:46 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is quite a star on televison.

She made the industry proud when she walked the Red Carpet at Cannes. She had broken the stereotype of playing a cultured bahu by portraying unconventional role in the likes of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kii. She is making a mark in films and on the digital medium too.

Well, Hina is also quite intellectual and recently, she shared a post which stated about saving a person's reputation by not telling their side of the story. Hina said that she has done this many a times for other people.

Take a look at her post:

