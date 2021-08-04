Have you seen Yagya Bhasin's best friend Chris, they are inseparable!

MUMBAI: Yagya Bhasin, who is popularly known for playing Kangna Ranaut's son in "Panga", unlike other kids his age has never asked for any toy from his parents. The 11-year-old at the mere age of five made a toy all by himself and carries it wherever he goes. Chris, that's what he calls him, is a figurine he made by sticking two pencils together in the shape of a cross and they are inseparable ever since.

He calls him his lucky charm and shared that while many friends have gone and come in his life, Chris has always been there with him. Speaking on the occasion of friendship day, the young lad said, "Friendship is helping each other in tough times, motivating and supporting each other and being concerned about the person selflessly. And Chris is that friend of mine. He is my BFF. He has helped me and supported me. Just playing with him fills my mind with creative ideas which I use in my life. He is my lucky charm."

"Having Chris by my side gives me a lot of unique ideas, he helps me in growing my imagination and my thinking pattern. All the content that I put on my YouTube channel (PangaBoy Gaming) or Instagram Reels, including my auditions, comes through Chris," Yagya, who was last seen in "Yeh Hai Chahatein", added.

Yagya's father, Deepak Bhasin, said that they have tried to replace Chris many times, but nothing worked.

"Yagya is good and sweet with everyone but if you talk about his best friend, there's no such best friend except Chris. He has never demanded for any other toy after he made Chris. We tried to take it away and even get rid of that toy from him but he never let it go," he said.

Chris accompanied Yagya even on the sets of "Panga", and fortunately featured too. "During the first scene of 'Panga', Yagya had Chris in his hand and when the director noticed it, that scene got cut, and I got an earful from her. But then suddenly they said that they want that toy in Yagya's hand throughout the movie," Deepak concluded.