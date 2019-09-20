News

Heard of a daughter-boyfriend-mother ‘LOVE TRIANGLE’? Gear up for Dangal’s next by Pinnacle Pride!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
20 Sep 2019 09:47 AM

Time to open our news desk with breaking news!

Dangal channel already has some very interesting shows on-air and the channel will soon launch yet another project by Pinnacle Pride.

The TV show is about how a much in love young couple. The girl’s mother is very modern and eventually, she too starts developing feelings for the same boy her daughter is in love with.

The female lead of the show will be named Sunehri and to enact the same, Udann actress Sunidhi Chauhan has been roped in. The mother, Lovely will be portrayed by Sapna Sikarwar. Sapna was seen in May I Come In Madam? On Star Bharat.

The show will be Directed and Produced by Raj Sharma and Rohit Sharma will be associated as the Creative.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Tags > Dangal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Star Bharat, Raj Sharma, Rohit Sharma,

