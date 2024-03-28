Sakshi Tanwar refutes rumours of being approached for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

MUMBAI: Reportedly, Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor had been chosen to play the key parts of Goddess Sita and Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's film which is based on the Ramayana. There have been rumors circulating recently that Sakshi Tanwar, a well-known actress, had been cast as Mandodari in the film.

The popular news portal contacted Sakshi Tanwar to discuss with her about her part in the big-budget movie. However, she refuted the buzz.

Sakshi Tanwar said that she had not been approached for the project. She replied to the popular news portal message, stating, "I haven’t been approached. Thank you." Now that Sakshi has cleared the air, it will be exciting to see who plays the character of Mandodari opposite Yash in the most anticipated movie.

Meanwhile, actress Indira Krishna has been finalized to play Lord Rama's mother, Kaushalya, in the flick. She recently shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.

In addition to Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor, the star-studded project will have actor Ravi Dubey as Laxman and Indira Krishna as Kaushaliya. Rakul Preet is allegedly in talks to portray the role of Shrupnakha, while Lara Datta is set to play Kaikeyi. Hanuman will be portrayed by Sunny Deol, and Ravana will be portrayed by KGF's Yash.

Sakshi Tanwar is renowned for her role as Parvati in the popular show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. She became very famous after appearing in the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Her and Ram Kapoor's chemistry was highly praised. Sakshi has worked on numerous web and big-screen productions since Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

