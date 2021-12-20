‘Heart Up My Sleeves’ founder Riya Khattar’s revolutionary idea and an incredible pitch is must watch on Shark Tank India!

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over as Shark Tank India showcases Badalte Bharat Ki Nayi Soch with some innovative business ideas. While the Sharks evaluate various aspects of these businesses before deciding to invest in them, it’s the idea and the innovation that deserves a heartly round of applause! Presenting one such idea that was conceived in the midst of the pandemic, ‘Heart Up My Sleeves’ by Delhi-based Riya Khattar will definitely make you mull over the simplicity and resourcefulness of the product!

‘Heart Up My Sleeves’ is a unique brand that aims at minimalism and sustainability using detachable statement sleeves! Yes, you heard it right! A modern concept, fit for transforming India, the brand was started in the midst of the pandemic literally while cleaning the closet! Riya Khattar happened to find the solution to the most common problem that each girl faces i.e. while they have a lot of clothes but still nothing right to wear. This one of its kind brand makes detachable sleeves - a quick fix to any dull outfit. From sequins to frill and balloon to flair, the sleeves are available in every size, cloth, and colour for a holistic & wholesome choice. Within a short period of time, the brand has received a good response from influencers and celebrities like Neha Kakkar, Hansika Motwani and Komal Pandey amongst others. With a sole aim to popularize and grow her business further, Riya Khattar will be seen giving an incredible pitch for her idea that surely can’t be missed.

Talking about her experience, Riya Khattar said, "Shark tank India is a great platform for entrepreneurs like me. What makes ‘Heart Up My Sleeves’ unique is the concept of reusability, something we have all seen our parents do in Indian households. And there is nothing wrong in it. The pandemic has taught us a lot and sustainable living is one of the biggest lessons. Through our minimalistic approach, we are offering the consumers a new style statement, which simply involves reusable and detachable sleeves that serve as stylish solutions for existing outfits. Which means you can rehash your existing outfits without the worry of it being ‘repeated’. Participating in Shark Tank India was a conscious decision on my part because the Sharks are startup gurus and getting an opportunity to interact with them and get their inputs is something I didn’t want to let go off. I am grateful to the whole team for being so supportive and believing in my idea and my brand!”

Will the Sharks bite the bait and invest in Riya Khattar’s ‘Heart Up My Sleeves’?

