Heartbreaking! Crew member of the 'Fauda' series, Matan Meir dies while fighting Hamas in Gaza

MUMBAI: Matan Meir, a member of the production crew of the hit Israeli TV series Fauda, was killed in the line of duty while fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The TV series’ official account on microblogging site X condoled the demise of the 38-year-old soldier who served as the Sergeant Major General (Reservist) of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

"We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," a post from the Fauda cast posted on X.

Fauda creator, Avi Assacharoff, also took to X to share his condolences, explaining that the production crew member had lost his life in battle in northern Gaza.

Star of the series Lior Raz told Ynet, "Matan was a man with a heart of gold, full of kindness and giving. I loved you Matan. You were always available to me at every moment. You always told me, no problem, it's never too small for me. A man of work and giving out of true love. May your memory be for a blessing."

We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/kuaJ2gclGk

— Fauda Official (@FaudaOfficial) November 11, 2023

Meir hailed from Odem, a collective village in the northern Golan Heights, the IDF stated in its publication of his death.

The Fauda crew member fought in the 697th Battalion of the IDF’s 551st Brigade, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Meir is one of the many involved in the Fauda series who have Israel’s fight against Palestinian terror group Hamas.

Actors Lior Raz and Idan Amedi, best known for his role as Sagi Tzur in the hit series, have joined the Israeli Defence Forces to defend their country.

The October 7 assault claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis, including soldiers, while more than 10,000 have lost their lives in the retaliatory attacks launched by the IDF forces.

