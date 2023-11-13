Heartbreaking! Crew member of the 'Fauda' series, Matan Meir dies while fighting Hamas in Gaza

Matan Meir, a member of the production crew of the hit Israeli TV series Fauda, was killed in the line of duty while fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The TV series’ official account on microblogging site X condoled the demise of the 38-year-old soldier who served as the Sergeant Major General (Reservist) of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 18:36
Matan

MUMBAI: Matan Meir, a member of the production crew of the hit Israeli TV series Fauda, was killed in the line of duty while fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Also read - Selena Gomez 'didn't know how to cope with bipolar disorder'

The TV series’ official account on microblogging site X condoled the demise of the 38-year-old soldier who served as the Sergeant Major General (Reservist) of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

"We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," a post from the Fauda cast posted on X.

Fauda creator, Avi Assacharoff, also took to X to share his condolences, explaining that the production crew member had lost his life in battle in northern Gaza.

Star of the series Lior Raz told Ynet, "Matan was a man with a heart of gold, full of kindness and giving. I loved you Matan. You were always available to me at every moment. You always told me, no problem, it's never too small for me. A man of work and giving out of true love. May your memory be for a blessing."

We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/kuaJ2gclGk

— Fauda Official (@FaudaOfficial) November 11, 2023
Meir hailed from Odem, a collective village in the northern Golan Heights, the IDF stated in its publication of his death.

The Fauda crew member fought in the 697th Battalion of the IDF’s 551st Brigade, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Meir is one of the many involved in the Fauda series who have Israel’s fight against Palestinian terror group Hamas.

Actors Lior Raz and Idan Amedi, best known for his role as Sagi Tzur in the hit series, have joined the Israeli Defence Forces to defend their country. 

Also read - Matthew Perry shares candid picture of his struggles with sobriety

The October 7 assault claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis, including soldiers, while more than 10,000 have lost their lives in the retaliatory attacks launched by the IDF forces.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - WION 

matan Meir fauda Hamas Gaza sergeant major general Isreal defence forces Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 18:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Kaala Paani renewed for season 2, reveals makers and streaming partner, Netflix
MUMBAI : If you loved watching the survival drama series 'Kaala Paani', then there's good news for you. Streaming...
MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! Ex contestants of previous season to join the Season 8 contestants for a special task
MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as...
Trolled! Actress Giorgia Andriani is getting brutally Trolled for her Diwali outfit in this video, netizens are addressing her as absolutely cheap
MUMBAI : Rumoured girlfriend of actor Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over...
Heartbreaking! Crew member of the 'Fauda' series, Matan Meir dies while fighting Hamas in Gaza
MUMBAI: Matan Meir, a member of the production crew of the hit Israeli TV series Fauda, was killed in the line of duty...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have a tiff with each other the actress tells Neil “You betrayed me and I think you are too good for me and I don’t deserve me”
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are two confirmed contestants of the game and they are playing the game well...
Rest in peace! Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame Pavitra Punia's father passes away, actress pens an emotional note
MUMBAI: Actor Pavitra Punia via Instagram announced the demise of her father.Also read -...
Recent Stories
Giorgia Andriani
Trolled! Actress Giorgia Andriani is getting brutally Trolled for her Diwali outfit in this video, netizens are addressing her as absolutely cheap
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEAOSN 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have a tiff with each other the actress tells Neil “You betrayed me and I think you are too good for me and I don’t deserve me”
Pavitra
Rest in peace! Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame Pavitra Punia's father passes away, actress pens an emotional note
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and the TRPs are good and it’s among the top five shows when it comes to the BARC rating. Ankita and Vicky are two couples who have been locked in the house and who are playing the game well. Both have b
Shivangi Verma
Shivangi Verma on body shaming: No one asked for your opinion!
Ishaan
Kya Baat Hai! IshVi aka Ishaan and Saavi of Ghum Hai Kisikey pyaar mein continue to dominate the top tv Jodi’s List!
Disha
Aww! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya posted the first glimpse of their baby girl, posted their first Diwali celebrations picture! Take a look!