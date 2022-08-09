HEARTWARMING! Meet Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin aka Virat Chavan's REAL-LIFE family

MUMBAI: Actor Neil Bhatt is currently seen as Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The handsome hunk is slaying in the role and fans are lauding him for his stellar performance on the show.

Neil's character was earlier paired opposite Aishwarya Sharma who plays the role of Paakhi.

Later, the makers brought a huge twist in the story where Virat's character got married to Sai.

Well, Neil has become a household name for his character Virat and the viewers are in love with his amazing performance.

Neil is a complete family person and we have often seen him posting heartwarming pictures with his family.

So, let's meet Neil's family:

The actor lives with his parents and sister Shikha in Mumbai.

Neil's sister Shikha recently got married.

Neil who recently married his co-star Aishwarya also keeps posting amazing family pictures on social media.

While on-screen, Neil is shown as a perfect son, he is the same in real life as well.

The actor has come a long way in his career with several hit shows to his credit.

Neil has previously done shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Shaadi Ho Toh Aisi, Laal Ishq, Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakhaa Tumhi, Ramayan, Zindagi Wins, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Gulaal among others.

