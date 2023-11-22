Heartwarming! New mommy Ishita Dutta pens heartfelt note of facing mom's guilt during the first solo trip without a son, Vaayu

MUMBAI: One of Tinseltown's most amazing new moms is Ishita Dutta. Actor Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta welcomed their son Vaayu on July 20, 2023. Ishita has been giving her followers glimpses into the next chapter of her life, starting with her prenatal journey and ending with her filming first-time mommy moments. The diva then discussed how, after doing something without her son, she was experiencing motherhood guilt for the first time.

On November 21, 2023, Ishita Dutta posted a number of photos from her recent trip to London on her Instagram account. The actress appeared to be having a great time with her friends in the brief peeks. From experiencing the famous London Eye to indulging in mouthwatering treats, Ishita's photos simply raised the bar. However, it was her note that warmed many people's hearts. The new mother described her first vacation following her pregnancy and stated that she experienced terrible mom's guilt for it.

As she expressed, “First trip post pregnancy, first trip without Vaayu and my first trip to London. I laughed, I cried, I ate, I slept, I danced, I walked, I shopped and I finally felt like myself again…Yes I was dipped in moms guilt and yes I did have fun and yes I will do this from time to time for myself, but all this happened only cause of my amazing husband, my parents and in-laws who gave me the confidence to leave my 4 month old. Thanku for making this happen and Thanku for pushing me to do this for myself…”

During an earlier conversation with a well-known news website, Ishita Dutta shared candid details about her recent experience being a mother to her son Vaayu. She said she felt confused and that at first, it seemed like a strange voyage. Later on, though, she noted, she realized the importance of setting aside time for oneself. As she said, “That has been my focus from day one. A lot of mothers go through guilt but one needs to be happy to raise a happy kid. If you have a support system, I feel every mother and father needs to step out and spend time alone and as a couple. I didn’t even wait for 40 days and decided to go out in 2-3 days, because I was so overwhelmed and emotional.”

