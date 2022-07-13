HEARTWARMING! Ram and Pihu dancing their heart out in this video in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will leave a smile in your face

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has witnessed so many interesting twists in the story ever since the show has witnessed a leap.

We all know that Ram and Priya's paths have separated post Shivina's death but fate has once again brought them face to face. 

After creating a fake drama to crack a business deal and saving the Kapoor's from getting jailed, there are high chances that the viewers will soon get to see the reunion of Raya. 

Amid all this, the viewers are loving how Pihu has been a delight to watch in the show. 

Pihu and Ram had always had cute nok-jhok. 

Ram is unaware of Pihu being his daughter and thinks that she is Priya and Krish's child. 

But in a video that has surfaced on social media, we can see Pihu and Ram having a beautiful dance together. 

Ram and Pihu's camaraderie is right on point and it is simply delightful to watch them together. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #RAYA IS LOVE (@balh2_fandom)

It seems Ram and Pihu will mend their differences and the viewers will get to see some great scenes between them.

The father-daughter jodi will definitely create major goals. 

How excited are you about the upcoming episode? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video