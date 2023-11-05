Heena Parmar Aka Arushi To Enter StarPlus Show Pandya Store, Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama

MUMBAI: StarPlus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show.

The current track revolves around Krish, Prerna and Shweta. Cracks have emerged in the relations of the Pandya family ever since Shweta marries Krish and succeeds in her evil plans due to which Prerna is now on the verge of leaving the Pandya House. Dhara will try to save her family, but with this, a new twist awaits to enter the lives of the Pandya Family.

Heena Parmar to enter the StarPlus show Pandya Store, she will be seen essaying the role of Arushi. With the entry of Arushi into the Pandya family, it will be intriguing to watch the drama that unfolds. Audiences will witness high-voltage drama in show, Heena's character Arushi will be adding some spice to the show.

Heena Parmar talks about her character and other aspects, "I am playing the character of Arushi, Dhara's sister in the show Pandya Store. Arushi is carefree and a straightforward girl yet a tomboy. She is a typical Mumbai girl who has come to Somnath. Arushi's entry is going to create a wreck in the life of Dhara and her other family members. Arushi dislikes Dhara and with this entry, it will be intriguing to watch what happens next. The reason to play Arushi was because of the layers that the character has and this is something very different from what I have done before. It is going to be challenging to play the character of Arushi. The appearance given to Arushi is also very different. In real life, Arushi and Heena are completely different. I hope the audience showers me with love and appreciation for my character Arushi"

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Pandya Store airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30pm.