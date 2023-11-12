“Heer and papaji’s bond is similar to my bond with my father”, says Tanisha Mehta as she talks about working with Suneel Pushkarana in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 16:12
Heer

MUMBAI: Zee TV's recently launched fiction offering, ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’ is a high-octane drama that has begun to captivate audiences with its powerful storyline and well-written characters. Based in Punjab, the show is a gripping narrative of strength and resilience. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Heer (Tanisha Mehta) gets to know about the case that is going on against her Haweli and tries to help her Papaji - Beant Singh  (Suneel Pushkarana) with Ranjha’s (Avinesh Rekhi) support. While Heer is someone who will go above and beyond to protect her Papaji, in real life, Tanisha shares a similar relationship with her father.   

Just like Heer, Tanisha is also a very protective daughter and shares an adorable bond with her real-life father. And because of the similarities, it becomes easier for Tanisha to bring out the right emotions on-screen. In fact, even popular actor Suneel Pushkarana shared how Tanisha makes him feel very comfortable on set while shooting the father-daughter sequences. 

Tanisha shared, “I'm really lucky to have an on-screen dad who reminds me a lot of my own father. Heer's dad, like any good father, keeps his problems to himself and tries to solve them without bothering his family. He always prioritizes his family, even if it means hiding his worries. My dad does the same, but being a daddy's girl, I can always tell when he's upset. I do my best to help and support him, just like Heer does in the show. The bond between Heer and Papaji reflects the bond I share with my dad."

Suneel said, “Playing a father to Tanisha in the show is a blessing. She embodies sweetness, kindness, and politeness. While I don't have any children in real life, I've portrayed a father's role numerous times. Yet, this one holds a special place. I can confidently say that if I had a daughter, she would undoubtedly be like Heer."

While Heer and Papaji are giving us some major daughter-father goals, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcoming track where Avinesh realizes his love for Tanisha, but will he express his feelings to her? Or will someone else come into Heer’s life?

To find out what happens in the show, tune into the show every day at 7 pm, only on Zee TV!

Heer papaji Tanisha Mehta Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Suneel Pushkarana Zee TV Beant Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 16:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Nineties actress Shilpa Shetty to grace the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Must Read: Aangan – Apnon Ka gives a fresh take on the beautiful relationship between a father and his daughters!
MUMBAI: Sony SAB has an interesting line-up of shows on television. Most of the programs are extremely entertaining and...
Must Read! Imran Khan reveals how a chance meeting with Ekta Kapoor got Imran Khan a role in KumKum Bhagya
MUMBAI: Imran Khan is a well known face in the world of Television. He is popular for his roles in shows like Kumkum,...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Oh No! Amruta blackmails Virat and takes Rs 22 Lakh
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Exclusive! Vignaharta Ganesha actor Kuldeep Singh joins Nazara TV’s Laal Banarasi
MUMBAI: There are many shows which are being launched and with the amount of entertainment shows being rolled out for...
“Heer and papaji’s bond is similar to my bond with my father”, says Tanisha Mehta as she talks about working with Suneel Pushkarana in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di
MUMBAI: Zee TV's recently launched fiction offering, ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’ is a high-octane drama that has begun to...
Recent Stories
Janhvi
Really! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya to tie the knot soon? New video sparks marriage rumors
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shilpa Shetty
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Nineties actress Shilpa Shetty to grace the show
Aangan – Apnon Ka
Must Read: Aangan – Apnon Ka gives a fresh take on the beautiful relationship between a father and his daughters!
Imran Khan
Must Read! Imran Khan reveals how a chance meeting with Ekta Kapoor got Imran Khan a role in KumKum Bhagya
Kuldeep Singh
Exclusive! Vignaharta Ganesha actor Kuldeep Singh joins Nazara TV’s Laal Banarasi
Asim
After breakup with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana goes back to work; to be seen with Gautam Gulati in an upcoming project!
Karan Kundrra
15 years of Karan Kundrra: Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s most seductive and sensuous pictures!