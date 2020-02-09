News

Heital Puniwala: Grateful to have got the chance to work with Big B multiple times

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2020 08:15 PM

Actor Heital Puniwala considers himself very lucky to have got the chance to shoot with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan multiple times. The two have worked together in various ads. “We have done four ads together for xoom.com, Luxor Nano cleaner, Bee app, and the KBC 4 promo. I love the one we shot for Luxor Nano Cleaner as that was the first time that I was working with Big B. I felt so blessed and grateful. I felt like I was the luckiest person in the world to get the chance to work with the legend. I want to be like him, work like him…this is my dream. I am so grateful for getting the chance to work alongside him,” he says.

In fact, the actor was so touched when he realized that Big B actually remembers him. “The 3rd time when I shot an advertisement for Bee Apps, I told him that it was my good luck that I got to work with him for the fourth time. He replied, ‘Yes, I remember,’ and then said after a pause, ‘Mr. Puniwala, right?’. He remembered my name and that is a big achievement for me,” he says.

Ask him which of Big B’s movies does he love, and Heital says, “There are so many movies of his which are my favorite. I always like to watch him on screen, I like to listen to the way he says his dialogues. Baghban is my favorite film.”

Amitabh is Heital’s biggest inspiration in the industry. “Social media is very important nowadays, if an actor like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is following it then we are nothing in front of him. I follow him as much as I can. I try to balance my life as he does…like his punctuality, perfection, the way he does his work. He has a clarity of mind, purity of heart and is spontaneous in action, that really inspires me,” he says.

