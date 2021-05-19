Heli Daruwala speaks about working with Awez Darbar and Adil Khan and shares their thoughts on social media

MUMBAI: Heli is one of the most loved actresses on television and she is known for her roles in Naagin 3, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali.

She is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing a lovely dance videos and entertains the fans.

Now Tellychakkar got in touch with Helly and asked her how it was working with Awez and Adil to which the actress said that it was lovely to work with both and she has done only one video with Awez and that was also a promotional video.

On the other hand, she said that Adil she has done a couple of videos and it was lovely working with him and one of her favorite videos is the one which they danced on “Dholna” from Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Heli said that it was a lovely experience working with both of them and had super fun in shooting the video.

We also asked her her thoughts on social media to which she said that it depends on one’s sees it and one doesn’t need to take all this seriously and should only enjoy it.

She further said that one shouldn’t take the pressure of it and they should go easy on social media, and not get affected by what other people are doing and just concentrate on themselves.

Heli said that she also shared a video and doesn’t bother about the comments as your fans would love one no matter what and haters will say what they need to say, at the end, one has taken everything with a pinch of salt.

