Helly Shah aces her mirror selfie like a pro; check the STUNNING pictures

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is one of the most popular actresses of the telly world. The actress rose to fame with Colors' show Swaragini and then there was no looking back. Helly has come a long way in a short career span and has been part of a number of hit TV shows.

Shah enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with a whopping 1.9 million followers. The actress makes sure to treat her fans with her latest posts which are no less than a delight for them.

We have always seen Helly in her bubbly and girl-next-door avatar but the actress also has a glamorous side which she has showcased via her Instagram posts. The diva's Instagram is full of beautiful and elegant pictures where she displays her hot avatar and we can't take our eyes off her.

And now, in her recent Instagram post, Helly posted her first mirror selfie of the year 2020 and aced it like a pro.

Take a look at Helly's post:

On the professional front, Helly was last seen in Star Plus' show, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, where she made a special cameo appearance. The actress has also been a part of shows like Devanshi, Laal Ishq, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera among others.