Helly Shah opens up on participating in Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is well known for her role of Swara Maheshwari in Colors' Swaragini. The actress spoke to a media portal about her favourite character, her character in upcoming show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, and a lot more.

Speaking about what new has she been doing these days, Helly said, 'I have been trying to develop my taste for Korean dramas. Recently, I watched one of the Korean shows, though I did not like it much. I will be watching more of those shows. I am not fond of reading, so books are not something I prefer but recently I have lessened binge-watching shows.'

The actress went on to reveal some details about her character in the upcoming show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She said, 'My character’s name is Ridhima. She is a very innocent and sweet person who is forced to deal with some unexpected situations in her life. Rest, we will leave for the viewers to watch' (laughs).

Helly stated that her favorite character is Kaynaat from Sufiyaana Pyaar Mera.

On whether she will participate in Bigg Boss next year, she replied, 'Bigg Boss gives me very negative vibes. I am not willing to participate in Bigg Boss.' Helly went on to say that she would love to host a show if given an opportunity.”

On the kind of roles she wants to do in the future, Helly said, 'I am looking forward to playing a cop in some show.'

Credits: India Forums