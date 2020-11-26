Hemangi Kavi roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s next

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Suzana Ghai has given the TV industry several hits. Her shows have been experimental and clicked well with the audience. Continuing her legacy of innovative concepts, the talented lady is ready with her next under her banner Panorama Entertainment.

According to our sources, she is bringing a show on Star Bharat. Miss Ghai’s has had a fruitful collaboration with the Star brand in the past. Her earlier shows Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Ikkyawann aired on Star Plus and fared well.

The story will apparently revolve around a father who is against having a girl child. When he gets to know that his second child also happens to be a girl, he poisons his wife due to which the wife faces health issues and the girl is born deaf while the father gets jailed.

We hear that makers have roped in popular Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi to play a pivotal role. She is known for stints in shows like Gadad Jambhal, Savita Damodar Paranjpe and Manatlya manat.

We could not get through her for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates and all the breaking news from the world of entertainment.