Hemant Kher joins Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible as Viren - a manipulative Patola businessman

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible inspires viewers with the incredible story of Pushpa, a resilient and determined single mother portrayed by Karuna Pandey. Pushpa's constant pursuit for a life of dignity for herself and her children has been a powerful example of grit and determination. Despite facing numerous challenges, including navigating her relationship with ex-husband Dilip, played by the talented Jayesh More, Pushpa's optimistic and resourceful approach to life shines through.

The plot is set to take an intriguing turn as the story moves to Patan – a place that has immense relevance in Pushpa’s life. Noted actor Hemant Kher is set to portray the role of Viren Setalvad, a manipulative businessman who holds the reins of the Patola weavers in Patan. Viren is the perfect blend of sophistication, manipulation, and charm, projecting an image of wisdom and patience. Viren’s vindictive nature adds new challenges in Pushpa’s life. 

Hemant Kher, who will be playing the character of Viren, said, "Getting an opportunity to venture into television with a show like Pushpa Impossible is a blessing. Viren truly lets me explore the depths of a complex and grey character. Playing this character comes with its own challenges, but I'm looking forward to bringing Viren to life with all his sharpness, charm, and cunning. It will be interesting to see how Viren’s entry will usher in a new havoc for Pushpa and how she will deal with these headwinds in her journey.”

Stay tuned to Pushpa Impossible every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM only on Sony SAB

