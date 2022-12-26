Here’ all you need to know About Katha Ankahee’s lead actress Aditi Sharma

MUMBAI : Actress Aditi Sharma has been ruling not just the Tv screens but also big screens for quite some time now. The actress who is currently winning the hearts of her fans with the portrayal of the titular role of Katha in the Sony TV’s show Katha Ankahee, has also been of regional cinema in the past.

Here are a few things that you might want to know about the super talented actress;

Aditi began her career in showbiz after winning the Zee TV talent-hunt show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. The actress impressed the judges and audiences with her talent in this 2004 show

Aditi has been part of commercials for well known brands like Tata Sky, Domino's Pizza, Colgate, Fair & Lovely, Parachute Oil, Bank of India, Stayfree, Tanishq, Moov, Dabur honey and many more.

Aditi bagged her first project, which was the Hindi films Khanna & Iyer. She was then seen in Black & White. The audiences really took notice of her when she was seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ by Yash Raj.

She made her Punjabi film debut with Angrej opposite Amrinder Gill in 2015.

She made her Telugu film debut with the film Gunde Jhallumandi in 2008.

Aditi has been nominated twice for the Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress jury and popular in the Tv shows Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Gangaa respectively.

Currently Aditi is mesmerizing her fans in the titular role of Katha in the Sony TV show Katha Ankahee.

