Here are Five facinating facts that will entice you to watch Star Bharat’s ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ show.

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is coming up with a new offering 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', starring Karan V Grover as a Superstar 'Ritesh Malhotra' and the famous Marathi actress Sayli Salunkhe as a devoted single mother 'Indu Raina'.

With an absolutely intriguing promo, one cannot wait to binge watch the show and here’s why you’ll love the show.

1. Unique content that will pique your interest: The show is about bringing together three strangers, 'Ritesh' and 'Indu', and a child named Zoon. It's their love and adoration for the child that brings them all together.

2. Stellar Cast: The cast of this show is actually the strength and their portrayal of characters are testimony to this. Karan V Grover has always been known for his remarkable acting skills and personality. His character of being a superstar has us in awe. Sayali Salunkhe on the other hand brings up her simplicity in portraying her character of a single mother that will definitely melt your heart. With time, their chemistry in the show will get palpable which will keep you hooked to the show.

3. Dynamic Twist: Due to a twist of fate, Ritesh misunderstands Indu – as a mother figure to Zoon and unknowingly creates a huge ruckus in her life and leading to custody battle between Indu and Zoon’s biological parents. Indu confronts him and he realises his mistake and to save Zoon, whom he has started to love dearly and has formed a connection with decides to marry Indu. 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' revolves around the lives of a 'Indu', who had been a father and a mother both, to her child Zoon. Having this kind of responsibility changes a person and moulds them into a stronger version of oneself. With the arrival of a hopeless romantic Superstar, 'Ritesh Malhotra', the whole dynamic shakes up.

4. Zestful Creators: Produced by SOL Productions and Sandiip Sickand Films ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ will surely make heads turn with its unique and engaging story. The clashing of these two personalities will definitely pique your interest for the show.

5. Realistic plot: the fact remains that 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' is a breath of fresh air. We will get to see the ups and downs of these families, and a very real story portrayed by talented actors and actresses in their respective roles. What will bring these people to form this strange but functional family?

Stay tuned to find out more about 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', only on Star Bharat!