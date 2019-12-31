Here are the audition details for MTV Roadies season 17

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies has been one of the best reality shows on Indian Television.

The show has a loyal fanbase right from the first season it went on air and every time, there are fans who eagerly wait for the show to begin.

The show particularly has attracted a lot of traction from youngsters and the format of the show is loved so much that it has completed 16 successful seasons. The show will soon commenced the 17th season!

TellyChakkar.com already reported exclusively about next season can apparently begin from January 2020. And now, the makers of MTV Roadies are putting shout outs for the contestants as the audition for the same has begun.

The New Delhi auditions for Roadies will take place on 3rd of January while Punekars will have to gear up on 15th January for the auditions.

Several ex-roadies are also expected at the auditions this year.

The show has quite influential names associated with. Rannvijay Singha is the host while Raftaar, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula are the gang leaders.

MTV Roadies season 16 was won by Arun Sharma who belonged to Raftaar's gang.

