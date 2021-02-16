Here is how Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly punishes her co-stars if they get caught talking on the phone

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been entertaining viewers since it began.

The audience has seen lots of twists and turns in the story, which has left them on the edge of their seats.

Well, while a lot of drama goes on in the show, the star cast never fails to entertain viewers with their off-screen fun and masti.

And now, as per reports, a new rule has been imposed on the sets of the show, which is quite surprising.

The show's leading lady Rupali Ganguly has imposed this new rule on the cast members.

Well, if any co-star is caught talking on the phone, they get punished by Rupali as she charges 500 rupees for it. Yes, you heard it right!

Interestingly, reports state that the actress hasn't spared even Alpana Buch aka Leela.

While Anupamaa obediently obeys Leela on the show, things are not the same off-screen.

Rupali has punished Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah and asked Leela to shell out Rs. 500. Well, Rupali herself gave Rs 100 as her phone rang on the set.

Now that's quite fair, isn't it?

