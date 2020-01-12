Here’s how 2020 will pan out for these producers

MUMBAI: How will be the show Bhabi Ji Ghr par hai Show perform in 2020?

In 2020, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai will be successful. The show will become more popular. There will be more creativity that will be incorporated in the show as far as content is concerned and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actors will have to give their best shot in order to impress the audience this year. The makers shall plan the finances carefully this year. New innovative ideas shall be incorporated this year in order to raise the popularity of the show.

How will be the show Jijaji Chhat Par Hai will perform in 2020?

The show-makers need to consider various alternatives in order to keep up with the audience’s expectations this year. The makers will enjoy satisfactory financial gains this year.



How will be the show Happu ki Ultan Paltan perform in the year?

The show will be successful in grabbing eyeballs this year. Actors will gain fame. There is a lot of good fortune for the show and the actors. They will be rewarded for their work.



RAJAN SHAHI'S PRODUCTION house Director's KUT

How will be the show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar ke perform in the year 2020?

In 2020 they need to improve a lot somewhere. In the past, they have grabbed the attention of the audience but this show needs more creative attention like Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai. They have to put more effort and try not to make some hasty decisions and weigh the pros and cons before making any alterations.

How will be the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai perform in the year 2020?

This will be the best year for the show. The show will enjoy a strong fan base. The TRP rating is going to be very high. The actors will perform their best and everything will fall in place. The makers will enjoy huge financial gains this year.

MAHESH PANDEY Productions

How will be the show Vidya perform which is written and directed by Mahesh Pandey in the year 2020?

In the year 2020, the makers need to be more careful about their competitors, the content is quite interesting. The show maker will be able to create a positive impact this year. Vidya will continue to be a promising show.

Mou Das ( producer)

What will be the success rate of her new projects and her career in Bombay?

This year Mou Das has to guard herself against any negativity which affects her on the professional front. She should continue working on her current projects and should maintain good interpersonal relationships this year. She will be rewarded for her efforts if she maintains a positive work environment and remains determined throughout the year.