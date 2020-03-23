Here’s how Alka Yagnik left Maniesh Paul surprised at Zee Cine Awards 2020

MUMBAI: With just a few days to go for Bollywood’s biggest celebration – Zee Cine Awards 2020, temperatures have already begun to rise! Over the years, the star-studded award show has witnessed some spectacular performances and iconic moments that have been engraved in the minds of every movie aficionado. This year too, viewers are in for a treat as some of the biggest Bollywood stars will set the stage ablaze with their captivating acts, making it an unforgettable evening! In fact, the audience will also witness their favourite host Maniesh Paul taking over the stage and playing the special prop challenge that you do not want to miss!

Maniesh gave an open challenge to all the celebrity guests sitting in the audience to sing a song basis the prop given. When Govinda got a mirchi as the prop, he sang Tujhko mirchi lagi toh main kya karu. Udit Narayan got a 'baby doll' as the prop, prompting him to sing his iconic song Papa kehte hain bada naam karegi and Kumar Sanu sang the Bengali song ekla chalore after getting a 'pair of eyes' as the prop. However, it was Alka Yagnik who truly surprised the anchor.

When the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs mentor, Alka Yagnik entered, Maniesh caught hold of her near the stage itself and even before she sat, he gave her many props including a 'samosa' to sing a popular track. But to everyone’s surprise, she decided to dedicate a song for Maniesh and hummed Kuch Kuch Hota hai’s Haye haye re haye le ladka. Not only was Maniesh surprised, but he laughed and sang along with her. Everyone loved Alka Yagnik’s smart move and melodious performance.

All in all, Zee Cine Awards 2020 will be an entertaining night for all the viewers with special performances by Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao and Taapsee Pannu will also bring the house down!

To witness the enigmatic stars set the stage ablaze with their electrifying acts, don’t miss watching Zee Cine Awards 2020 on Saturday 28th March at 7:30pm on Zee Cinema and Zee TV!