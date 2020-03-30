Here’s how comedian Sunil Grover gave a meme twist to the Coronavirus Lockdown situation

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He has established himself as one of the most popular comedians. He has been part of shows like Gutur Gu and The Kapil Sharma Show. His film projects include Bharat and Gabbar is Back.

The comedian-actor is quite active on social media. As we know everyone is locked up in their homes as government has announced 21 days lockdown due to coronavirus, the comedian has shared some hilarious memes that will leave you in splits. Not stopping at those, he also shared yet another funny image and also tagged in ace industry photographer.

As we all know the actor used to cross-dress and play several hilarious characters on a comedy TV show, he posted a collage of all his characters sporting a surgical mask and credited ace photographer Avinash Gowariker for the same. He captioned this image as, “Times have changed @avigowariker”

