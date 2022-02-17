Here’s how Himanshu Soni pulled off acting like a 7-year-old child in Aggar Tum Na Hote

MUMBAI: Zee TV's romantic drama - Aggar Tum Na Hote is the love story of a young nurse Niyati Mishra (essayed by Simaran Kaur) and Abhimanyu Pandey (essayed by Himanshu Soni), who is a charming, rich young man dealing with mental instability. While the show seems to have already won the viewers’ hearts, looks like everyone is in for a huge surprise with the male lead Himanshu all set to act like a 7-year old in the upcoming episodes of the show.

After finding about Manorama’s (essayed by Anita Kulkarni) intentions and motives, Niyati will be seen asking her why she wants to seek revenge against her own son – Abhimanyu, in the upcoming episodes. While Manorama will not reveal anything, she will ask Niyati to leave Abhimanyu. A shocked Niyati will try to tell Abhimanyu about Manorama’s intentions, only to see him suffer a seizure. While she immediately provides him with medication, Abhimanyu starts behaving like a 7-year-old kid after the seizure. In fact, we will also see him stand at the edge of his terrace and be persistent about wanting to leave, just like a young kid. While the sequence will surely keep you on the edge of your seats, looks like Himanshu had a truly enriching experience as an actor shooting this particular sequence. In fact, he did this whole sequence without any harnesses, and he mentions how he loves the adrenaline rush that comes with such intense scenes and roles!

As Himanshu reveals, “To be honest, I feel Abhimanyu’s character is a landmark role in my career. Aggar Tum Na Hote addresses a serious issue like mental health and I wanted to be authentic in the depiction of someone with a split personality disorder on the show. In fact, I always wanted to do such a character like Abhimanyu, that’s why I said yes. As soon as I heard the character brief, I knew I wanted to be a part of this show. You don’t get such roles easily and I feel this character is a wonderful opportunity for me to try different variations and showcase my talent. I love intense and challenging sequences; it gives me an adrenaline rush.”

He further adds, “I have done around 5 - 6 character variations as Abhimanyu already and for each sequence, I had to work very hard on my body language. In the upcoming episodes, you will see how he loses his memory and starts behaving like a 7-year-old kid. In such a situation, you need to think like a child. You will need to know how a kid reacts when he is stuck between strangers and how scared he will be, not having his parents around. I tried understanding the psychology of a kid and to perform to the best of my physical and emotional capabilities. I hope everyone likes my performance and continues showering our show with love.”

While Himanshu is having a gala time experimenting with his character, it will be interesting to see what will happen when Abhimanyu gets to know mother Manorama’s real intentions.

