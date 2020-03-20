News

Here’s how Naagin actress Sayantani Ghosh is spending her quarantine time

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
20 Mar 2020 06:57 PM

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill after the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

Almost all of us are under house arrest to save ourselves from getting infected. Even actors have been given time off, as shootings have been called-off till 31 March.

Well, while some are already getting bored and missing their daily routine, others view the break as a blessing. People are enjoying the break by indulging in cooking, cleaning, creative activities, and spending time with family.

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who was last seen in Colors’ Naagin 4, is insisting people to stay safe at home. In a video shared by her she is seen cleaning her house and also asking people to maintain hygiene around them and indulge into playing indoor games, cooking, meditating, painting and spend time with family.

Take a look!

Tags Sayantani Ghosh Naagin Colors Naagin 4 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here