Here’s how Naagin actress Sayantani Ghosh is spending her quarantine time

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill after the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

Almost all of us are under house arrest to save ourselves from getting infected. Even actors have been given time off, as shootings have been called-off till 31 March.

Well, while some are already getting bored and missing their daily routine, others view the break as a blessing. People are enjoying the break by indulging in cooking, cleaning, creative activities, and spending time with family.

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who was last seen in Colors’ Naagin 4, is insisting people to stay safe at home. In a video shared by her she is seen cleaning her house and also asking people to maintain hygiene around them and indulge into playing indoor games, cooking, meditating, painting and spend time with family.

Take a look!