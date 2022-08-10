Here’s one small detail of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh that will melt your heart, deets inside

The show and its characters have become household names and the viewers don’t stop at just episodes as they also want to see what goes behind and beyond the sets.The fans of the show follow the actors on their social media handles where they never fail to entertain the viewers with their glamorous looks and hilarious reels.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 22:45
Here’s one small detail of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh that will melt your heart, deets inside

MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a popular show with obvious reasons; it has been giving people what they expect – drama.

The show and its characters have become household names and the viewers don’t stop at just episodes as they also want to see what goes behind and beyond the sets.

The fans of the show follow the actors on their social media handles where they never fail to entertain their viewers with their glamorous looks and hilarious reels.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisation hits, Virat apologises to Pakhi

The show had taken a leap some time back and has been high on drama ever since. Currently, the show is seeing a great turn with Sai entering the Chavan Niwas once again with Savi.

All the actors of the show are loved equally, not just for the characters that they play on-screen but also for who they are off-screen.

Recently, the team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin celebrated 2 years of completion of the show where everyone was looking very excited and full of energy.

We got to see Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma come on stage and talk about their experience playing their roles.

The fan base is divided as there are people on one side who love Virat and Pakhi while there are also people on the other side who love to see Virat with Sai.

Now, as fans watch the show very observantly, they watch and adore how every character is played and how it has a mark of its own.

However, this time the audience noticed something about Ayesha Singh when she was talking on the stage about her experience with the show.

While thanking everyone, Ayesha Singh thanked Neil Bhatt and the audience noticed that she called him ‘Neil sir’.

This doesn’t just show the humbleness of the actress but also shows the kind of bond that the actors share, be it on or off set.

Check out the video below:

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi packs her bags as she can’t bear to see Sai near Vinu

Are you a fan of the show too? Tell us your opinion in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin aria sakaria Tanmay Singh Virat Sai Pakhi Samrat Ashwini Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Savi Vinayak Bhavani Ninad Omkar TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 22:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Here’s one small detail of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh that will melt your heart, deets inside
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a popular show with obvious reasons; it has been giving people what they...
Kangana Ranaut’s take on award functions, Hera Pheri 3 going on floors, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI:A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. If you missed an important update or news...
Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to do some thrilling, complex, problematic character which shoulders the story” - Kavya Thapar
MUMBAI:Actress Kavya Thapar has been winning the hearts of the fans with her contribution over the time. She is indeed...
“I have faced a lot of rejections in life as well, but we have to learn to pick ourselves up and move towards our goals” - Ayush Mehra
MUMBAI:Actor Ayush Mehra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. He...
Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out
MUMBAI:Daljeet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut’s take on award functions, Hera Pheri 3 going on floors and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of
Kangana Ranaut’s take on award functions, Hera Pheri 3 going on floors, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya? Sumbul responds
Exclusive! Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya? Sumbul responds
Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali Bhabhi reveals how she would describe her journey in the
Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali Bhabhi reveals how she would describe her journey in the industry, what kind of respect she likes and more
Exclusive! Advait Shukla to enter the Colors’ show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, deets inside
Exclusive! Advait Shukla to enter Colors’ show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, deets inside
Devoleena Bhattacharjee does some fun sightseeing in Varanasi with friends
Devoleena Bhattacharjee does some fun sightseeing in Varanasi with friends
Exclusive! Abhiyaan Singh to enter the Colors’ show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, deets inside
Exclusive! Abhiyaan Singh to enter Colors’ show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, deets inside
Vikas D Nahar joins the existing panel as a guest Shark
Vikas D Nahar joins the existing panel as a guest Shark