Here’s one small detail of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh that will melt your heart, deets inside

MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a popular show with obvious reasons; it has been giving people what they expect – drama.

The show and its characters have become household names and the viewers don’t stop at just episodes as they also want to see what goes behind and beyond the sets.

The fans of the show follow the actors on their social media handles where they never fail to entertain their viewers with their glamorous looks and hilarious reels.

The show had taken a leap some time back and has been high on drama ever since. Currently, the show is seeing a great turn with Sai entering the Chavan Niwas once again with Savi.

All the actors of the show are loved equally, not just for the characters that they play on-screen but also for who they are off-screen.

Recently, the team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin celebrated 2 years of completion of the show where everyone was looking very excited and full of energy.

We got to see Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma come on stage and talk about their experience playing their roles.

The fan base is divided as there are people on one side who love Virat and Pakhi while there are also people on the other side who love to see Virat with Sai.

Now, as fans watch the show very observantly, they watch and adore how every character is played and how it has a mark of its own.

However, this time the audience noticed something about Ayesha Singh when she was talking on the stage about her experience with the show.

While thanking everyone, Ayesha Singh thanked Neil Bhatt and the audience noticed that she called him ‘Neil sir’.

This doesn’t just show the humbleness of the actress but also shows the kind of bond that the actors share, be it on or off set.

Check out the video below:

