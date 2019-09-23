Here’s The Launch Date Of Gul Khan’s Next Show

MUMBAI: Popular TV show producer Gul Khan has given us a number of amazing soap operas to binge on. It seems Gul is on a show launching spree these days. After entertaining us with shows like Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, Ishqbaaaz, among others, the co-producer of 4 Lion Films is here with yet another show.

Gul will be soon presenting us with a brand new show titled ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’. The show’s name itself indicates that Gul is all set to take us on a magical ride.

The show’s concept is pretty unique from that of the regular soap operas. The show’s story revolves around a Nawab and an orphaned girl and the mahal of mysteries. Sounds interesting, isn’t it?

Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma will be playing the lead roles in this magical love drama. We are definitely looking forward to this brand new jodi of the small screen.

The show will have a Diwali release. It will start airing from 14th October onwards at 8.30 pm.

So folks, get ready to witness a thrilling, fun-filled and the most adventurous love story of the small screen.

We know you can’t control your excitement and so can’t we. How excited are you about the show? Share your views with us in comments.