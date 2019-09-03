News

Here’s what Arjun Bijlani gifted devotees who visited his house for Bappa’s darshan

MUMBAI: Ganpati Bappa is here, and the air is filled with euphoria and exuberance. Bappa brings along a lot of excitement, hopes, and positivity. Lord Ganesha is known to fulfill the wishes of his devotee.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently hosting Colors’ Dance Deewane, has been bringing Bappa to his house for a very long time now. The actor welcomes devotees with a smile, and this time, he has something unique for devotees who go for Ganpati darshan to his house.

We have heard that Arjun’s wife Neha Swami’s mother has been hospitalized after experiencing a lack of oxygen. Hence, it was Arjun and Neha’s idea to gift people a plant in order to spread awareness that with the increase in pollution, it is important to have trees in our lives.

We must say that this is a great gesture by Arjun and Neha. We wish Neha’s mother a speedy recovery. May Bappa fulfill all their wishes.

