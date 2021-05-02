Here’s what Baalveer Returns' Dev Joshi has to say about his character Kaal’s look being inspired by Ranveer Singh’s Khilji

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns recently took a major turn with Baalveer’s death.

Post Baalveer’s death, a few of his look-alikes were introduced in the show. One of them is Kaal. Kaal is an evil power wanting to rule the universe. Dev Joshi, who played Baalveer/Debu, essays the role of Kaal. The transition from a superhero to an evil force is something that the audience are loving. They’ve been showering love on Dev for acing the character of Kaal. (Read here: Dev Joshi talks about his special preparations for his new character Happy in Baalveer; reveals who helped him )

Kaal’s look is quite similar to that of Ranveer Singh’s look as Khilji in Padmawat.

TellyChakkar connected with Dev, and in a candid chat, we quizzed him about his opinion on the similarities between Kaal and Khilji, he said, “I feel the look is quite different, as Khilji was a Mughal King, while Kaal is from a completely different universe. So there may be some similarities at first glance, but both are very different in nature if you look at them deeply."

Speaking about the highpoint wherein Baalveer died, Dev added, “It was really thrilling for me to know about this new track.... I knew it was going to be challenging and complicated for me and for the crew, but as we have a wonderful VFX team, I was sure that he would be able to pull it off. Baalveer’s death was an emotional moment for me, but also as an actor, I was enthusiastic to play the other characters as I would get to explore them."

