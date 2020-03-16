Here’s what Kushal Tandon plans to do while he’s off-shoot due to the CORONA VIRUS SCARE…

MUMBAI: The entire world is in terror with the latest Corona Virus affecting zillions across the globe.

The virus which has spread through China has affected many countries calling for an emergency and keeping a majority of the places shut including auditoriums, theatres, gyms and swimming pools among many other stores and malls. India too has called for an alert and Mumbai, which is the financial hub of the country has schools, colleges and workplaces asking their employees to work from home.

The city is also a hub for the entertainment industry and actors who are usually juggling between their shoot schedules and meeting deadlines have been informed that there will be no shoots between 19 March to 30 March until any further notice. Actors, during this time, will be home and will probably do all the things which they have on their priority list when at home and not shooting. And looks like Kushal Tandon already has made his plans.

The actor took to social media to share what he plans to do while at home and not shooting.

Take a look: