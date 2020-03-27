News

Here’s what Mahira Sharma has to say about her relationship status with Paras Chhabra

Mahira Sharma has spoken about her relationship status with Paras Chhabra.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: During her stint in the show, she made headlines for her closeness with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra. Many people wondered if they would start dating once out. However, upon their exit, both Mahira and Paras maintained that they are just friends. And post Bigg Boss, the two even collaborated for a romantic single titled Baarish. While both Paras and Mahira have claimed to be just friends, the rumours about their relationship don’t seem to subside anytime soon. 

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live, Mahira Sharma has finally cleared her relationship status with Paras. Putting an end to all the speculations, she said that Paras is like her family and they continue to share a great bond.

Tags Mahira Sharma Paras Chhabra Colors Bigg Boss 13 Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Instagram TellyChakkar

