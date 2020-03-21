Here’s what Shaheer Sheikh has to say about shutdown due to Coronavirus outbreak

MUMBAI: Owing to Coronavirus outbreak, everyone is taking safety measures and focusing on cleanliness. People are also staying indoors in order to avoid the spreading of the virus.

In fact, Coronavirus outbreak has led to shoots of all mediums being put on hold, movies have been delayed. Celebrities have been sharing on social media what they are upto. Shaheer Sheikh, currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, shared his opinion on COVID 19 putting shoots to a halt. He said, "I am at home for now as we will not be shooting for the next 10-15 days. I think this is a very good step taken by our industry, and I know there are many daily wage earners and that they will suffer, but everyone is going to suffer. At the same time, health is more important and so we need to take care of it for some time to avoid it, so that things can go back to normal as soon as possible."

Credits: Pinkvilla