Here’s WHY Devoleena Bhattacharjee did NOT answer Rashami Desai's calls

MUMBAI: The thirteenth season of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, has finally come to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up. Apart from fights, tasks, arguments, the friendship shared by some of the contestants also grabbed eyeballs. Speaking about the same, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s friendship bond won everyone’s heart.

After the show has ended and everyone is back to their normal lives, recently, Rashami took to her social media to have a conversation with her bestie Devoleena over not picking up her phone call and their conversation is unmissable. Rashami wrote on social media, “@Devoleena_23 OMG!!!!!!!!! Phone tho utha leyyy pagliiiiii.” In the tweet, Rashami tagged bestie Devoleena Bhattacharjee and asked her to pick up her phone urgently. Clearly, Rashami must be going crazy calling Devoleena and that she might not be picking up her phone, after several attempts Desai left out a message for her bestie on the microblogging site.

Later, replying to Rashami, Devoleena wrote, “Walk pe gayee thi. Ayee kyun nahi. Still shooting????” Clearly, the girls had some serious hangout plans, and probably Rashami was calling Devoleena out of boredom on sets. Rashami replied to Devoleena’s tweet saying, “Kal phone uthana..Bolti hoon,” and ended their late-night conversations on Twitter.

@Devoleena_23 OMG!!!!!!!!!

Phone tho utha leyyy pagliiiiii — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 19, 2020

Walk pe gayee thi Ayee kyun nahiStill shooting???? — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 19, 2020

