Here’s why every society should have a TAPU SENA!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is definitely loved for its rib-tickling tracks and chemistry between the actors.



The audience loyalty towards this long-running show has been a constant phenomenon. TMKOC has focused on clean humour along with delivering social values through its storyline. Water conservation, saving playgrounds, saving the girl child, eve-teasing, superstitions, clean India, initiating sensitivity towards children suffering from terminal diseases, respect for the armed forces… so many of the issues have been raised and plausible solutions given.



While the show gives social messages at the end of each episode, we all live in a world where everything is going digital. There is less communication between people, and more people are busier with their gadgets than in having heart-to-heart conversations. It is here that Taarak Mehta plays an important role in teaching people that every society needs a Tapu Sena.



'The best part about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is that all the characters are given equal importance. So there are so many more fun-filled tracks to watch!' – Suraj Salian, mechanical engineer.



'Tapu Sena is the heart of the show, and we cannot ever imagine watching Taarak Mehta without them.' – Prajay Rathod.



What are your thoughts on the same?