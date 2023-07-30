Here’s why Karanvir Sharma’s makeup room is the most loved one on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 12:45
Karanvir Sharma

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the hearts of the audience with its differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage. In the recent episodes, the viewers witnessed how Ghazal (Richa Rathore) is provoking Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) against Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Dua (Aditi Sharma) to win over her evil plans against Dua but failing to do so. It will be interesting to witness how all her plans backfire on her, as Dua makes Ruhaan understand that Ghazal is the real culprit behind every problem. While this ongoing drama in the show is keeping the audience entertained, Karanvir is making sure that all the co-stars are kept entertained and happy on the set.

As we know an actor spends most of their time on the sets of the show depending on the shooting schedule. In such cases, it is really important for the actors to have comfort on the set. And to ensure that, Karanvir Sharma, has set up his makeup room in such a way that not just him but even his co-stars love to spend their time in his room. Recognizing the value of sharing and caring, Karanvir has meticulously designed his makeup room. One of the standout features is a miniature kitchen or rather, his own private pantry in the room. Stocked with a delightful assortment of teas, coffee, healthy snacks, munchies, instant noodles, a small microwave, a kettle and not to forget, some amazing chocolates! While he shares his treasure with his co-stars and crew members, it is said that Karanvir’s makeup room is one of the most loved rooms on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua because of the food setup.

Karanvir said, “I believe in good hospitality. Also, I’m a Punjabi, good food equals good vibes and good mood for me. Honestly, my pantry never goes out of stock, I see to it personally. I keep all kinds of food items there including a delightful assortment of teas, coffee, healthy snacks, munchies, dry fruits, instant noodles, mints, and chocolates that will fix your mood in no time. There is a microwave, and a kettle where anyone can also make green tea, chamomile tea and a lot more. You will find everything you want, you name it and it’s there. I always keep on treating my crew with all of these things during our evening snacks, it’s like a little get-together amidst crazy working hours.”

He added, “We work seven days a week and we hardly get time, so the little downtime that we get, I want everyone to keep their belly full. Hence, we all binge on all these things. I have always believed that everything is related to your gut, so to keep your mood happy you need your belly full and satisfied. Nowadays, they don’t even ask me and just end up in my room and grab whatever they want to eat. It’s an Open Pantry for all who visit. Including my fans and well-wishers. All you need to bring along is Good Vibes Only.”

This sweet gesture by Karanvir has indeed got his co-stars back!

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness how Dua refuses to work for Haider’s fashion label as they get a contract in the fashion week. Will Haider be able to convince her to join him? Or will Haider lose the contract because of Dua?

To find out what happens next, tune in to Rabb Se Hai Dua every Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, only on Zee TV

Karanvir Sharma rabb se hai dua Zee TV
