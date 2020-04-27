Here’s why Kavita Kaushik REFUSES to do web-series

MUMBAI: The actress with beauty and brains Kavita Kaushik has always been very selective when it comes to choosing her projects. Kavita is one of the actresses who broke the monotony on Indian television by playing a female cop as Chandramukhi Chautala in SAB TV’s F.I.R.

The fans of Kavita are eagerly waiting for her to make her comeback on TV after her last stint in Dr. Bhanumati On Duty. Off late the actress has been doing Punjabi films.

With celebrities making their digital debut, we wonder what’s stopping Kavita from exploring the web world.

Well, we have the answer now!

Kavita shared a screenshot of an anonymous person who offered her an upcoming project for Ullu App. However, Kavita is against the idea of doing bold scenes just for sensationalism and that too after being part of the industry for so many years. She said, “Just because its web-series ka zamana established actors ko nanga kar dogey kya sab?”

Take a look!