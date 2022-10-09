Here’s why Kumkum Bhagya’s Reyhna Pandit is learning martial arts

MUMBAI:Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya, has been an audience favourite courtesy of its intriguing plot and authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar), Rhea (Tina Philip), Shahana (Aparna Mishra) and Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit). While all the stars have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained, it looks like Reyhna Pandit has also been catching up with her much-awaited bucket list hobby amidst her hectic shooting schedule.

It’s not usually easy for an actor to take out time from their hectic schedule, that too for a hobby that requires consistency . But it looks like Reyhna Pandit a.k.a. Aaliya has figured out a way to tick off learning martial arts from her bucket list. After trying every other form of fitness, Reyhna has started learning martial arts and is setting a benchmark high for everyone who is into fitness.

As Reyhna Pandit mentioned, “I have been a fitness enthusiast for a long time now, be it a workout form or maintaining a style of diet, I have tried pretty much everything. Martial Arts was in my bucket list for a while now, and in spite of my busy schedule, I have always managed to take out time for it, because it's like a meditation for me. I must say martial arts is one of the great forms of exercise, as it has a number of health benefits. It helps us in not only improving our physical health but also our mental health. It helps develop flexibility and losing weight, keeps blood pressure in check, and many more. I would personally recommend everyone to join martial arts to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Well, Isn’t that commendable?

While Reyhna is leaving no stone unturned to reach her fitness goals, her character Aaliya on the other hand is conspiring against Prachi with Rhea to break her marriage with Ranbir.

To know what happens next, tune into Kumkum Bhagya every Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!