Here’s why Mrunal Jain loves making TikTok videos

MUMBAI: Actor Mrunal Jain is an avid user of TikTok and we are loving it! The actor often posts fun videos using the app. The actor, who will be seen in the film Sooryavanshi, says that it was his wife who motivated him to use the app more. “I started using TikTok a year back. When I heard about it, I downloaded it and tried a few videos. But after that, I was not so frequent. However, my wife became my inspiration because she uses the app very frequently. Looking at her, I feel like making videos and I enjoy making them with her,” he says.

He adds, “Her innocence and cuteness are the X factor in all the videos that I make with her.”

In fact, the actor seems to have surprised his fans with his sense of humour in these videos. “My sense of humour is the best when I am with my close ones. They bring out the best in me because they are the ones who make me happy. I like to make TikToks of Bollywood dialogues, which are comic-based,” he says.

Ask him if his mother will be joining him in these videos, and he says, “Very soon!”