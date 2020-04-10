Here’s why MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma REJECTED being Shehnaaz Gill’s suitor in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: The current scenario of the world trying their level best to survive from pandemic Corona Virus has not affected TellyChakkar.com's efficiency to bring about fresh updates from the entertainment world.

While the world is dealing with quarantine blues, here we get you an interesting update about Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Did you know MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma was supposed to be Shehnaaz Gill’s SUITOR in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?

So, as per our sources, Piyush was offered to be one of the suitors of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, however, the handsome lad put down the offer. Curious to know why? Read on.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Piyush to know more on why he rejected the show, Piyush said, “I’ve done Splitsvilla which was a dating reality show with love and connection with a partner being the crux of the show. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was also on the same lines. As an actor and performer, I want to explore different shows which can challenge my capabilities. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge would just have been a repetition and thus I thought to give it a skip”.

We asked him if he is interested in other reality shows, he said, “Of course, I would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. It will be fun”.

