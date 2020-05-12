News

Here’s why Sunil Lahri aka Laxman of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was SLEEP DEPRIVED

Sunil shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of Ramayan.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 May 2020 03:05 PM

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is not just a show but it’s an emotion which every Indian feels deeply even after watching it several times. During these quarantine days, Ramayan has proved to be a stress buster for everyone and has made people remember the good old days.  

The entire star cast of Ramayan has become a social media sensation, especially Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman in the show. The actor has become a hot topic of discussion and also became the nation's crush.  

Sunil too has amped up his social media engagement and has been constantly posting interesting videos. He is regularly sharing amazing anecdotes from the days of his shooting. 

Sunil recently shared two funny incidents from the shoot of the iconic show. He said, “We had a sequence wherein we had to bathe. The colours of the dhotis that we wore were  raw and hence the colour from the dhoti  started bleeding on our skin.” 

In another incident, Sunil stated, “During the wedding sequence, a lot of people were shooting and hence I was requested if I can accommodate one person in my room and readily cooperated not knowing about the fact that the person had a problem of snoring and talking while asleep. In the night, the person kept snoring and talking resulting in my sleep being deprived. Next day was the wedding sequence. I had plans to take proper sleep so that my face would look nice and relaxed in the wedding sequence. However, all of it went for a toss”

Have a look at the video:

Interesting, isn’t it?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Ramayan Ramanand Sagar Arun Govil Ram Dipika Chikhlia Sita Arvind Trivedi Ravana Sunil Lahri Lakshman

