Here’s why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Andakat aka Tapu is extremely HAPPY

MUMBAI: Raj Andakat who plays the character of Tapendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is riding high on success. The actor enjoys a loyal fan following. They adore his real personality as much as they like his reel character.

It was a tough challenge for Raj, as he entered the show as Tapu replacing Bhavya Gandhi who had already created a mark in the audience's hearts and minds. Raj’s stellar performance in the show helped him get acceptance among the viewers and immense love from his fans.

The actor is quite active on various social media platforms and often shares some fun dancing, mimicking and painting videos which is loved by the viewers.

In just a matter of three years, Raj captivated audience’s hearts. People love him as Tapu and the actor has also garnered a loyal female-fan following.

The actor has now reached the mark of 500k organic followers on his Intagram handle and he surely can’t keep calm. The actor took to social media and announced his achievement and thanked the audience for their support and love.

Here's to many more followers to Raj.

