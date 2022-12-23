Here is a sneak peek at Ridhi Dogra’s quick makeover at the airport amidst city promotions

MUMBAI :Watch how Ridhi Dogra got her makeup done at the airport amidst promotions *

An actor’s life can sometimes be jumping from multiple shoots, to different cities and avenues. From sleeping in different chains of hotels to not going home for months and sometimes getting ready at the airport.

Just like the rest of the actors, Ridhi Dogra too is finding no time for a peaceful makeover. She is literally getting ready in between shots, and airports.

Recently, Ridhi attended the World Premiere of her debut film Lakadbaggha at the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival. Post which she sprinted to Delhi and then Banglore for further promotions. In between promotions, Ridhi Dogra is leaving no stone unturned to look her level best.

Meanwhile, on the work front, her web show Pitchers 2 released today. Ridhi Dogra will mark her debut as a lead in ‘Lakadabaggha’ which will release on 13th Jan next year. She was last seen in big hits like ‘Married Woman’ and ‘Asur’ where her portrayal was highly appreciated. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Jawaan and Tiger 3 in 2023.