Here is the advice: Harshad Chopda, aka Abhimanyu, From Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shares Ahead With Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami On Their New Journey

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for a generational leap where Samriddhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will take on the legacy of the show. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod were the main protagonists of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra bid adieu to the show, paving the way for Samriddhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are well reckoned as Abhira.

The audience witnessed a glimpse of the new cast promo where Samriddhi Shukla (Abhira), Shehzada Dhami (Armaan), Pratiksha Honmukhe (Ruhi), and Shivam Khajuria (Rohit) are introduced in the show. The promo depicts the emotional rollercoaster ride of Abhira and Armaan and how the duo gets tangled in a marriage. This has indeed piqued the excitement to witness the drama that unfolds in the show.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra bid adieu to the show, paving the way for Samriddhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami. Harshad Chopda, who plays the role of Abhimanyu in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, extends his best wishes to the next generation. "We are extremely happy about the leap and the next generation stepping in to take forward the legacy. It's such great news. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is such a show that always gives you double the success when you give your best and work hard diligently. My advice to the next generation in the show, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami, would be to follow the vision and keep your best foot forward. Best wishes to them."

Witness this new journey from November 6th on Star Plus from Monday to Friday at 9.30 p.m. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi.

