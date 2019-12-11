Here is the complete cast of Mirzapur Season 2

MUMBAI: An official cast list has not been released by Amazon Prime Video, but hopefully, the main cast will return, dead or alive. Actor Ali Fazal who plays one of the main characters, Guddu Pandit, confirmed that he would love to return. He told a leading entertainment portal that he feels that Amazon has had a very interesting connection with India because it's suddenly spread like wildfire.



He further said that it wasn’t a surprise for him when it came from Amazon. Ali also said that by early next year they hope to bring back Mirzapur 2 but before season 2 he has some film commitments to finish both her and abroad and yeah, then after that, we will begin.



But it’s unclear if Dharam Veer actor Vikrant Massey will be back as Guddu’s brother, Bablu after he was killed in the season finale, Vikrant had said to the media once that he wasn’t aware that his character would die and he came to know only 15 days before the end, and he was a little upset.



Phantom star Rajesh Tailing may return as Rampant Pandit, a lawyer fighting against local injustice and the father of Guddu and Bablu.



Fingers crossed Divyendu Sharma will return as the evil Munna, the son of mafia boss Akhandanand Tripathi, played by Pankaj Tripathi. Other returning cast members to Mirzapur include Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpi Pandit and Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Bauji.



So with the full cast, we are sure that Mirzapur fans can’t wait for season 2.