Here's how Drashti made husband, Niraj Khemka's BIRTHDAY SPECIAL!

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Convid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services.

The celebrities are trying their level best to keep themselves occupied. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things. Everybody is having some or the other difficulty dealing with the self isolation. While some are very bored, there are people who have their birthdays around this time. While we are sure they would have made many plans to celebrate it with their friends and loved ones, sadly, they have to cut their birthday cake being confined to their homes.

Drashti Dhami's (now Khemka) husband, Niraj Khemka too celebrated his special day in such a manner. While there was no cake available due to the lockdown, Niraj cut Reese's chocolate cup filled with peanut cream with a candle....

We wish Niraj a blessed birthday!