News

Here's how Mohsin Khan and Rakshanda Khan are RELATED to EACH OTHER

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 09:30 AM

MUMBAI: We all love watching Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He is not only portrays a family man on television in his character of Kartik but in real life too he is the same. His family is his priority and that is evident from his social media posts. While his sister got
married, Mohsin now took to social media to share the couple because of who things went very smoothly in the marriage functions.

Any guesses for who it is?

Well, it is none other than Rakshanda Khan and husband Sachin. He feels that they are the most beautiful couple and how elaborated on how they helped him even during fasting and also helped him during his sister's wedding fucntions.

While Sachin is seen sharing screen space with Mohsin in the show, the lad is very close to Rakshanda as well and they are almost like family!

Cheers to stronger bonds...

Tags Mohsin Khan Rakshanda Khan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here