Here's how Sunil Lahri aka Laxman was SAVED from director's scolding during Ramayan days

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is not just a show but its an emotion which every Indian feels deeply even after watching it several times. During these quarantine days, Ramayan has proved to be a stressbuster for everyone in the family and has made people remember the good old days.

From kids to adults to old-aged people, everyone is watching this show and also learning things about India's ancient history.

Well, since the time Ramayan is being re-run on the television, the internet is flooded with throwback pictures, videos and memes related to the show and the stars. In fact, it seems, the star cast of the show yet again became the major talk of the town.

Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman in the show is continuously sharing throwback pictures and various memories from his Ramayan days.

And today, the actor shared one interesting incident where how Sunil was saved from getting scolded by Ramanand Sagar while they were shooting some scene.

It was a scene where a guru was teaching them and everyone was sitting. So, Sunil and other stars were making faces which made the guru laugh. The guru took a lot of re-takes and this made Ramanand sir a little angry. He asked him a reason behind his laughter.

While Sunil thought he will get caught, the guru gave a hilarious reason and he was saved.

Take a look at the video where Sunil is sharing this incident:

Well, this is just one, but we are sure, there must be many such incidents where the entire cast and crew had a great time while shooting.

