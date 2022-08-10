Here's a list of all the actors who were part of Sachin Shroff 's wedding celebration, check it out

Sachin Shroff has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has finally found a life partner in Chandni as he is all set to tie the knot for the second time.
Sachin Shroff

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Sachin Shroff just got married to Chandni after throwing a lavish Cocktail party that was attended by many TV industry actors and his friends.

Sachin Shroff has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has finally found a life partner in Chandni as he is all set to tie the knot for the second time. Reports suggest that her name was kept under wraps and that she is a family friend, whom he knew for a while

Previously, Sachin was married to actress Juhi Parmar and have a child together but the couple got divorced. Now, after a few years of divorce, Sachin's life has been filled with happiness once again as he is married now.

His friends from the TV industry flocked in support of the actor as they attended the Cocktail Party and also were also there to make the wedding more joyful.

The team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Tanvi Thakkar, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Sheetal Maulik, Kishori Shahane, Twinkle Pandey and Yash Pandit, were all present in the celebration.

Even his co-actors from his current show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Munmun Dutta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Sharad Sankla, Nirmal Soni, Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani, were there to be a part of his wedding celebration.

There were many other actors like Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Kelkar, Mouli Ganguly, Simple Kaul, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Parinitaa Seth, Niyati Joshi, Mazher Sayed, Pracheen Chauhan and Amit Varma were also present to join the celebration.

On the work front, Sachin has now taken up the character of Taark Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Shailesh Lodha quit the show and was also part of StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin previously, and most of the Ghum team was present to join in the celebration.

We wish Sachin a very happy married life and congratulate him!

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 19:23

