Here's what Janmashtami means to the cast of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

MUMBAI: There is no festival like Janmashtami – the day that marks the birth of Lord Krishna -- and it holds even more relevance in TV shows, as it paves way for celebrations, twists written with the utmost care, and plots that break the monotony that might seep in. But what’s most important for us is the teachings of Lord Krishna that guide us as we go on to lead our lives. The teachings that guide us, are significant in today’s times especially and that’s exactly what the cast of ( Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD)Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, a show in which the male lead is named after Krishna, follows. Here’s what they have to say about the special day…

Ranveer Singh Malik aka Rahul

I often go to Iskcon temple in Juhu with my family, as I am a big devotee of Lord Krishna, who’s worshipped as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. He is the god of protection, compassion, tenderness, love, and reason. He is also the voice of the Bhagavad Gita, one of the greatest books of wisdom. His words: ‘For one who has conquered his mind, the mind is the best of friends, but for one who has failed to do so, the mind is the greatest enemy’ are empowering, keep me calm, and help me to face every challenge of life. On Janmashtami, I keep a fast, perform Krishna Abhishekam at midnight with milk, ghee, and water, and offer bhog to God.

Sumit Aroraa aka Ajeet

I am a Krishna bhakt and this aspect helped me connect with the Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. Our show started in Mathura, Vrindavan, which is the biggest blessing as we not only shot but also got to worship. On Janmashtami, we conduct a pooja at our home and society temple. We also participate in the dahi handi and have fun. Whenever I get time, I read some pages from the Bhagavad Gita. Among its many teachings that I apply in my life is – Karam karo aur phal ki chinta mat karo. I also believe that Krishna ji can visit us in any avatar and teach us things that could be important for us at that time.

Swati Shah aka Kadambari

We have always been believers of Ambe Maa from my family’s side before marriage. But given the religious background I come from, I follow all Hindu festivals and fasts. I remember fasting for Janmashtami and going for Krishna Janmotsav at midnight. The one teaching that I follow of Lord Krishna is: ‘Do everything you have to do, not with greed, ego, lust or envy, but with love, compassion, humility, and devotion’.

Kajal Khanchandani aka Dadi

I have always been a firm devotee of Sai Baba and have experienced many miracles in my life. One of those miracles led me to become a devotee of Lord Krishna. I have three sons, the last two being twins who did not believe in God. They were also pretty difficult to deal with in their teenage years as they were hyperactive, indisciplined, and argumentative. I always prayed to Sai Baba to show them the right path. My husband and I always encouraged them to read Bhagavad Gita, but it was only during the lockdown that they got down to reading it, as they had nothing to do. When they finished reading the book in five months, there was a 180-degree change in their behaviour. They became focused on their studies, became polite and also apologised to us for their past behaviour. They gradually quit non-vegetarian food, began observing nirjal fasts on Ekadashis, and became true devotees of Lord Krishna. I am very proud of them today. Janmashtami, today, means a lot to me – it’s like Lord Krishna himself took away all my problems. And as luck would have it, I am also part of a show that depicts true devotion to Lord Krishna. We keep a fast on that day and perform a simple pooja at home on Janmashtami with fresh flowers and diyas. I find resonance in his words: “A man’s own self is his friend. A man’s own self is his foe.” You are after all your own best friend and if there is a problem, only can find a solution to it by seeking it from within.

Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri

I believe Lord Krishna is everywhere. I have read Bhagwat Gita 3 times and reading has made my life easier. I am a complete devotee of Lord Krishna. On Janmashtami, I fast for the entire day and decorate my house and mandir. I have Ladu Gopal at my home and at night after 12 After swinging the Lord, I break my first with the Prasad that he offers to Lord Krishna. I love the song Achyutam Keshavam and listen to it everyday. The one teaching I follow from Bhagwad Gita is 'Karmanye vadhika raste, Ma phaleshu kadachana' that means - You have a right to perform your prescribed duty, but you are not entitled to the fruits of actions.